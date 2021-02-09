Two arrested for violating Marion County gambling ordinance

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people for violating the new ordinance that makes simulated gambling devices -- like the popular ‘fish games’ -- illegal.

Jessica Bermudez, 38, and Rimon Joudi, 45, of Blackjack Arcade on US 301 in Belleview were arrested Monday.

Last Thursday, deputies notified Bermudez and Joudi about the ordinance Marion County commissioners passed earlier that week. Detectives returned to the business on Monday and found 86 machines still violating the order.

