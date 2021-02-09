Advertisement

Two arrested for violating Marion County gambling ordinance

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people for violating the new ordinance that makes simulated gambling devices -- like the popular ‘fish games’ -- illegal.

Jessica Bermudez, 38, and Rimon Joudi, 45, of Blackjack Arcade on US 301 in Belleview were arrested Monday.

Last Thursday, deputies notified Bermudez and Joudi about the ordinance Marion County commissioners passed earlier that week. Detectives returned to the business on Monday and found 86 machines still violating the order.

RELATED STORY: Simulated Gambling Devices prohibited in Marion County

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archer Elementary’s principal remains on administrative leave as the Superintendent considers...
Archer Elementary principal on leave due to ACPS investigation
Former ASO deputy wins case against Alachua County Sherriff Sadie Darnell
Former ASO deputy who won a lawsuit against Sadie Darnell is back on the job
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Dave & Buster’s opens in North Central Florida
Dave & Buster’s opens in North Central Florida
This bill deletes provisions allowing the use or threatened use of deadly force to prevent...
Representative Hinson introduces bill to end ‘Stand Your Ground’ in Florida

Latest News

Walmart offers COVID Vaccinations Appointments
DEVELOPING: Walmart Pharmacy accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine
Over half of the 65 and up population in Alachua County has received a vaccination for COVID
Bumpy road ahead for Florida transportation projects
Bumpy road ahead for Florida transportation projects
dems 2022
Florida Democrats looking ahead to 2022 Gubernatorial election