A Gainesville man hits girlfriend with car after spat over money at Walmart

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police arrested a man for attempted murder after he tried to run over the mother of his child at a Gainesville Walmart.

According to Gainesville police, Ricky Walker and his girlfriend fought about money at the Walmart at SW 42nd St. on Wednesday night. After the fight the 58-year-old man entered his car and swerved at the woman, intentionally hitting her. The fight inside the store and the incident outside was witnessed by the victim’s 15-year-old son. The son told police that he thought Walker deliberately hit his mother with the car.

The victim was taken to UF Shands where she is being treated for multiple fractured bones and a cut on her forehead.

Walker admitted to the fight but told police he did not remember hitting her with the car.

Police found hair and blood and damage to the car.

Walker is being held on $330,000 bond.

