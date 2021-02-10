A Gainesville man is behind bars for aggravated assault

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after firing a gun during a fight with another man.

Rodriguez Eddie was arrested on aggravated assault charges.

RELATED STORY: GPD: A Gainesville man hits girlfriend with car after spat over money at Walmart

According to Gainesville Police, two men were fighting, when Eddie exited his car and fired one shot.

The shot startled the victim, so he stopped fighting. The police report states that Eddie hit the man with the gun several times, the victim telling officers be believes he was hit in the head eight or nine times with the hand gun, leaving his head swollen and bruised.

Eddie told police he fired the gun into the air to stop the fight. He told police he did not hit the victim with the gun but admitted to kicking the victim several times before the fight broke up.

Eddie is currently being held at the Alachua County Jail.

No bond has been set.

TRENDING: Several NCFL Walmart, Winn Dixie and Publix locations will offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments, including Alachua County

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.