Alachua County Schools receives “Exemplary” status for African American history curriculum

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s required by state law to teach students in the Florida public school system African American history.

“Every month is Black History month,” mentioned the family liaison for Williams Elementary, Chris Reid.

To take the state-mandated requirement and turn it into a reward earned Alachua County Public Schools an exemplary status by the State Department of Education for their African and African-American curriculum.

“I feel like it is important for students to open a book and to see someone who looks like them and see their accomplishments. What that does is it brings out something in them,” added Reid. “It awakens something in them for them to understand and know that they too can add value to the world.”

Receiving exemplary status from the FL DOE is just the beginning. The program’s long-term goal is to expand into similar programs for Native American, Hispanic and Women’s studies as well.

“African American history, African history; these are parts of American history, they’re parts of world history,” added Dr. Jon Rehm. He’s in charge of the Social Studies curriculum for the district and presented the African American curriculum to the state to receive the distinction.

In the past year and a half, Dr. Rehm partnered with the Alachua County History Task Force and the University of Florida’s African American Department to start the program off strong.

“We’re here and it’s a great place but we want to keep advancing,” mentioned Rehm. “We want to add to this curriculum it’s not just sort of a stopping point but African American history is going to be something that we are going keep a focus on and keep building this program through time.”

Rehm is presenting the curriculum in a community forum via Zoom.

