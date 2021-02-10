All Booked: All COVID-19 vaccine appointment taken at Publix, Walmart and Winn Dixie

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All COVID-19 vaccine appointments provided by pharmacy retailers are taken in north central Florida.

Publix vaccine slots were made available at 7 a.m., however, were taken up quickly on Wednesday.

The next batch of appointments will open up on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7 a.m. - which continues the pattern that new appointments are released twice a week: on Wednesdays and Fridays.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Meanwhile, a few area Walmart and Winn Dixie stores offering appointments were booked by 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, only hours after opening up for the first time.

TV20 has reached out to both stores to see whether they will also follow the same schedule as Publix - releasing appointments twice a week.

Shots are available at all these locations for people older than 65, health care workers who come in contact with the patients, nursing home residents and nursing home staff.

A person does not have to be the resident of a specific county to receive the vaccine at a specific location, so a Marion County resident can travel to Columbia County for the vaccine, however, this is only open to Florida residents.

RELATED STORY: Several NCFL Walmart, Winn Dixie and Publix locations will offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments, including Alachua County

Here is how you can book appointments at each of these locations:

No appointments can be made in person or at the store, just online.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.