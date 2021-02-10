Archer Elementary principal calls for new investigation into claims against her

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County public schools principal on administrative leave is fighting back against employee complaints.

Archer Elementary School principal Stella Arduser was placed on paid administrative leave in January, as the school district investigates accusations.

Arduser has retained the counsel of Bryan Boukari.

He says his law firm sent a letter to the district rebutting the claims made against his client.

They are calling for an unbiased investigator to be appointed.

