Columbia County residents are hopeful as Publix and Walmart locations in the county will offer the vaccine; “That is a win, win for everybody”

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - People who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can do their regular shopping pick up some eggs, bread, milk, and even get a shot in the arm because vaccines are available at new Publix and Walmart locations across North-Central Florida.

RELATED STORY: Several NCFL Walmart, Winn Dixie and Publix locations will offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments, including Alachua County

A Columbia County resident said while the Department of Health in Columbia County has done a great job, this announcement will play into everyone’s favor.

“Columbia County has done a bang-up job. It is extremely organized. Phone calls were right there. However, how many people can they do, I think that is what the issue is. Even though they are doing a fantastic job, by letting Publix and Walmart go ahead and do this, it just increases the amount of people that are going to go ahead and get that vaccine,” said Thomas Barritt. “The sooner we get the vaccine out there, the better.”

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

He believes it will undoubtedly be useful for those who shop at the stores.

“The convenience of being able to go to Walmart, Publix to do your shopping at the same time and be able to get a COVID-19 shot, that is a win, win for everybody.”

Walmart pharmacies in Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Clay, Marion, and Putnam counties will soon offer the shots. New Publix locations will start vaccinating people in Alachua, Clay, Columbia, and Suwannee counties. Winn Dixie stores will offer the shots in Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Marion, and Putnam counties.

RELATED STORY: Publix to open COVID vaccine scheduling on Wednesday, including at new NCFL locations

Columbia County resident Rodney Cribbs thinks these added options will help get the vaccine out and encourage more people to get the shot.

“I think you need more opportunity, and they have a lot more locations than the health department.”

RELATED STORY: DEVELOPING: Walmart Pharmacy accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine

Barritt wants to ensure people follow through with getting the vaccine at one of these locations.

“My biggest concern would be that the person who says, ‘Oh, I can just go to Publix or Walmart to get a vaccine anytime,’ then they don’t do it. They just keep putting it off and putting it off.”

RELATED STORY: Some Winn Dixie locations have opened COVID-19 appointments in Florida

If you would like to get a vaccine at one of these locations, you must schedule an appointment.

To find out more information about scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine at Walmart click here.

If you would like to register for a COVID-19 vaccine at Publix click here. No appointments can be made over the phone or in person.

Those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can click here for more information on Harveys’ vaccination scheduling and click here for more information on Winn Dixie’s vaccination scheduling.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.