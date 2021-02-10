COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Levy County are suspended

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Department of Health announced Tuesday they are suspending the scheduling of appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Department officials say all available appointments for the allotted doses of vaccine are scheduled. They will resume appointments when more doses become available.

The department will send vaccine update through text. To sign up text LEVYVACCINE TO 888-777.

