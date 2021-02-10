Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Levy County are suspended

COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Levy County are suspended
COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Levy County are suspended(AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Department of Health announced Tuesday they are suspending the scheduling of appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Department officials say all available appointments for the allotted doses of vaccine are scheduled. They will resume appointments when more doses become available.

The department will send vaccine update through text. To sign up text LEVYVACCINE TO 888-777.

