Advertisement

Gainesville City Commissioner Hayes-Santos weighs in on ‘Gender Neutral’ proposal

By Camron Lunn
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla.(AP) -“No shirt, no problem” could be the mantra for everyone in Gainesville with a proposed ordinance that has generated impassioned opposition.

Gainesville District 4 city commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos is presenting his gender-neutral code proposal at Thursday’s city general policy meeting. By presenting this ordinance, he hopes to have all-inclusive government codes when it comes to gender pronouns. Hayes-Santos gave examples of cities like Austin, Texas, and Portland, Oregon who have already de-gendered their codes.

The initial proposal received shocked responses from other city commissioners who opposed its adoption of the “Free the Nipple” campaign.

“There is, I think it better to remove it and have it the way men have it in our community,” Hayes-Santos said in regard to making those with breasts have to wear a shirt, but not people without. “But, if there is not support in that then I believe that we should make men wear shirts and have it the same as what women have now.”

Hayes-Santos believes enforcement of these gender-pronoun free rules will not be a problem if the city continues to be all-inclusive.

“How is a police officer supposed to enforce that. They’re without their top are they supposed to be like ‘Oh, you look 51% female so I’m going to charge you and arrest you with this crime and your friend looks 49%... they are going to be okay and they are not going to go to jail.’ That is not who we are as a community and we shouldn’t be getting into that.”

The Gainesville general policy meeting will start at 11 a.m. on Feb. 11.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archer Elementary’s principal remains on administrative leave as the Superintendent considers...
Archer Elementary principal on leave due to ACPS investigation
Thomas White was charged with felony battery for intentionally striking the woman against her...
Florida Man arrested for punching his girlfriend for changing channel during Super Bowl
Walmart offers COVID Vaccinations Appointments
DEVELOPING: Walmart Pharmacy accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Ron DeSantis says Publix vaccination program is expanding
Several NCFL Walmart, Winn Dixie and Publix locations will offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments, including Alachua County
Bar owners could soon be facing another major financial hit as a possible new emergency order...
New possible order could mean you must be seated to be served, Gainesville bar owners say it will lead to permanent closure

Latest News

UF IFAS scientists are collaborating with Duke Energy to tag snook to learn more about winter...
University of Florida researchers track snook migration pattern
bronson
UPDATE: Levy County substitute teacher accused of punching student no longer with district
suliman
Mohamed Suliman tells agent his depression led to his extremist views
pregnancy mortality
Florida lawmakers looking into pregnancy mortality disparities
healthcare protections
COVID Protections for health care advances in Florida legislative committee