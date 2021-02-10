Gainesville City Commissioner Hayes-Santos weighs in on ‘Gender Neutral’ proposal

GAINESVILLE, Fla.(AP) -“No shirt, no problem” could be the mantra for everyone in Gainesville with a proposed ordinance that has generated impassioned opposition.

Gainesville District 4 city commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos is presenting his gender-neutral code proposal at Thursday’s city general policy meeting. By presenting this ordinance, he hopes to have all-inclusive government codes when it comes to gender pronouns. Hayes-Santos gave examples of cities like Austin, Texas, and Portland, Oregon who have already de-gendered their codes.

The initial proposal received shocked responses from other city commissioners who opposed its adoption of the “Free the Nipple” campaign.

“There is, I think it better to remove it and have it the way men have it in our community,” Hayes-Santos said in regard to making those with breasts have to wear a shirt, but not people without. “But, if there is not support in that then I believe that we should make men wear shirts and have it the same as what women have now.”

Hayes-Santos believes enforcement of these gender-pronoun free rules will not be a problem if the city continues to be all-inclusive.

“How is a police officer supposed to enforce that. They’re without their top are they supposed to be like ‘Oh, you look 51% female so I’m going to charge you and arrest you with this crime and your friend looks 49%... they are going to be okay and they are not going to go to jail.’ That is not who we are as a community and we shouldn’t be getting into that.”

The Gainesville general policy meeting will start at 11 a.m. on Feb. 11.

