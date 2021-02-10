Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe says GRU water system is safe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe is dispelling questions around the safety of the city’s water after an attempted poisoning of the water supply of a central Florida city.

The concerns come after a hacker breached the water system of Oldsmar, Florida On Friday. The hacker increased the amount of sodium hydroxide to dangerous levels. An employee noticed and prevented the poisoned water from reaching residents.

In a Facebook post Poe broke down how GRU is ensuring the safety of tap water.

Mayor Poe says specifically in the post “The GRU water system cannot be accessed remotely. Rest assured, water security and cybersecurity are a top priority of the GRU water system.”

The post also details that the GRU has around-the-clock, extensive physical security at the water treatment facility which meets all Department of Homeland Security requirements.

