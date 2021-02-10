Advertisement

Gainesville Police begin median enforcement

By Camron Lunn
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Police Department will start issuing warnings about the city’s new median ban.

The Pedestrian Safety ordinance went into effect last week and bans people from standing in medians that are less than 6-feet wide. Medians are a popular spot for panhandlers around the city. Injuries and accidents were one of the main calls for concern when the Gainesville city council approved the measure. GPD Public Information Officer Graham Glover noted the over 80 accidents and several deaths that resulted from accidents that occurred while people were on these medians.

“When you are talking a median that is less than 6 feet in width, you are putting their life at risk,” Glover said. “Last year in the city of Gainesville, as the ordinance said, over 88 accidents. 10 people killed 68 individuals seriously injured.”

GPD will start issuing warnings for those found violating the new ordinance for a few weeks. Once the grace period is over, fines will start at $50. The third offense will be a $100 fine and then all instances after that, the offender will go to civil court. Glover also believes that once the warnings and fines start change will be seen on Gainesville’s roads.

Glover said, “When fines are issued I think the public is going to very quickly understand and realize that this new ordinance is in effect and I’m confident that we’ll see a decrease in the number of people trying to panhandle in these vary narrow medians.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archer Elementary’s principal remains on administrative leave as the Superintendent considers...
Archer Elementary principal on leave due to ACPS investigation
Thomas White was charged with felony battery for intentionally striking the woman against her...
Florida Man arrested for punching his girlfriend for changing channel during Super Bowl
Walmart offers COVID Vaccinations Appointments
DEVELOPING: Walmart Pharmacy accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Ron DeSantis says Publix vaccination program is expanding
Several NCFL Walmart, Winn Dixie and Publix locations will offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments, including Alachua County
Bar owners could soon be facing another major financial hit as a possible new emergency order...
New possible order could mean you must be seated to be served, Gainesville bar owners say it will lead to permanent closure

Latest News

UF IFAS scientists are collaborating with Duke Energy to tag snook to learn more about winter...
University of Florida researchers track snook migration pattern
bronson
UPDATE: Levy County substitute teacher accused of punching student no longer with district
suliman
Mohamed Suliman tells agent his depression led to his extremist views
pregnancy mortality
Florida lawmakers looking into pregnancy mortality disparities
healthcare protections
COVID Protections for health care advances in Florida legislative committee