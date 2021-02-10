Advertisement

GHS eliminates Buchholz from boys basketball district tournament

Victory places Hurricanes in district semis vs. Columbia
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The GHS Hurricanes shook off a rare regular season defeat to Buchholz and knocked the Bobcats out of the Class 6A-District 2 boys basketball tournament with a 45-33 win on Tuesday night. The Hurricanes broke open a close game in the third quarter to lead by 13 entering the fourth.

The two Gainesville rivals were facing off in a district tournament for the first time since 2010 as they are not typically in the same classification. GHS has now won 13 of the last 14 meetings in the series and advances to face top seed Columbia in Wednesday’s district semifinals.

In Class 4A-District 5, North Marion clobbered Keystone Heights, 73-37 to set up a semifinal meeting with top seed Eastside. Tuesday’s other game in that district tournament involved Bradford against Dunnellon. the Tornadoes advanced, 78-71 and will play Santa Fe in the semifinals.

