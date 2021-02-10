Lake City Humane Society opens a thrift shop that will benefit the animals at the shelter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Humane Society opened up a thrift shop with all of the proceeds benefiting the animals at the shelter. The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce helped host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday evening.

Everything in the store is donated, and staff with the humane society said the community has been supportive during this process. They plan on hosting future events at the store to help animals.

“We plan to have adoption events here once a month as well as basic shot clinics. They can get their basic wellness and microchips done here. We haven’t implemented that. That is something we will probably be doing in Q2,” said Brian Hogue-Pua, the Director of Finance and Shelter Operations.

He said that would be open to everyone in the community. They are hoping to expand and offer services and have a presence in five neighboring counties in the future.

