Mohamed Suliman tells agent his depression led to his extremist views

A former Gainesville resident is back in the United States and is facing terrorism charges.
A former Gainesville resident is back in the United States and is facing terrorism charges.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff and Dylan Lyons
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The former University of Florida student charged with trying to help the terrorist group, ISIS, stood before a federal judge.

TV20 was in the court room when a judge ruled that there is probably cause to keep Mohamed Suliman in custody.

A public defender represented the 33-year-old, who stood before the judge in shackles today.

The defense argued against that the case being held in the North District of Florida since Suliman has not lived in Gainesville since 2014. However, the judge determined Suliman still had Gainesville documentation and is accused of committing communication crimes here.

The agent in the case testified that Suliman said when he does not take his medication, he becomes depressed and manic. According to TV20′s Dylan Lyons, Suliman told the agent that he turns from a “moderate Muslim” to a “Jihadist Muslim.”

The prosecution has 30 days to obtain a grand jury indictment

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

