Pasta by Pollio: NCFL woman starts pasta making business amid pandemic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When Elena Alfano lost her event planning job in New York City last March she had no idea where to move or how to start over, but she knew she still wanted to bring people together even during a pandemic.

“Everything’s okay we’re gonna make pasta and have a lot of fun and tomorrow’s a new day,” said Alfano.

That’s when she moved to Gainesville, put on her apron and her business Pasta by Pollio was born. Now she visits peoples homes and hosts private homemade pasta making classes and events.

“The noise leaves your head for this class and even after because it’s just an experience and we get to talk, and laugh and it get’s competitive,” said Alfano. ”It’s just such a fun thing that everyone looks forward to and sometimes I plan months out and people are just so excited for their pasta event day at their home and get so into it so the response has been nothing short of the most beautiful experience for me and other people.”

She said it’s been amazing bringing people together during these hard times. Her private events allow for up to ten people to participate.

“It might sound silly because it’s pasta, but for me it’s so much more because for me stepping into the kitchen has been something that releases all of my anxiety so that fact that I can do that and bring it to other people makes me emotional and very happy.”

As far as whats next for Alfano -- she plans to move to Italy at the end of the year for a few months to perfect her technique.

