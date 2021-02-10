P.K. Yonge girls remain unbeaten with district soccer tourney title

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) -Th eP.K. Yonge girls soccer team moved to 14-0-2 overall with Tuesday’s decisive 6-0 win over Keystone Heights in the finals of the Class 3A-District 4 tournament. Eighth grader Faith Hardy scored four goals for the Blue Wave, all in the first half. P.K. Yonge will host a regional playoff contest next week.

The P.K. Yonge boys nearly made it a district title sweep for the school, but the Blue Wave squandered a 2-1 halftime lead against Crescent City and fell to the Raiders, 4-3. Jesus Cruz scored the decisive goal for the Raiders in stoppage time. P.K. Yonge enters the regional round 17-3-1 overall.

