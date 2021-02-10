Advertisement

Report: Fulton County, Georgia opens criminal investigation of Trump phone call

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Fulton County District Attorney is launching a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump, the New York Times reported.

The Fulton County district attorney has sent a letter to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to preserve documents relating Trump’s Jan. 2 call to him in which the then-president said he wanted to “find” enough votes in the state to overturn his loss, WSB reported.

This comes a day after Georgia’s secretary of state’s office opened an investigation into the same phone call.

Trump is also facing a second impeachment trial on a separate matter - his alleged role in instigating a deadly riot on Capitol Hill Jan. 6.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archer Elementary’s principal remains on administrative leave as the Superintendent considers...
Archer Elementary principal on leave due to ACPS investigation
Thomas White was charged with felony battery for intentionally striking the woman against her...
Florida Man arrested for punching his girlfriend for changing channel during Super Bowl
Deadly Crash
FHP: Woman dies after collision involving semi-truck on U.S. Highway 27 Alternate
Gov. Ron DeSantis says Publix vaccination program is expanding
Several NCFL Walmart, Winn Dixie and Publix locations will offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments, including Alachua County
Ocala police identify Summerfield man hit and killed by train
Ocala police identify Summerfield man hit and killed by train

Latest News

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Senators to hear opening arguments as Trump fumes over impeachment trial
All COVID-19 vaccine appointments in north central Florida provided by pharmacy retailers are...
All Booked: All COVID-19 vaccine appointment taken at Publix, Walmart and Winn Dixie
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had warned teachers that they would be locked out of district...
Union approves deal with Chicago schools to return to class