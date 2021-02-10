Advertisement

Shaq’s historic Atlanta Krispy Kreme damaged by raging fire

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2016 file photo, basketball Hall of Fame inductee Shaquille O'Neal...
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2016 file photo, basketball Hall of Fame inductee Shaquille O'Neal speaks during induction ceremonies in Springfield, Mass.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A historic Krispy Kreme Doughnuts store in Atlanta was engulfed in flames early Wednesday.

The store owned by Basketball Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal was significantly damaged.

Flames were billowing as Atlanta fire crews were called to the restaurant on Ponce de Leon around 12:30 a.m.

Battalion Chief Douglas Hatcher says it started in the back and firefighters were able to save most of the building. No injuries were reported.

Hatcher says the cause of the fire was under investigation.

The Midtown Krispy Kreme opened in 1965. O’Neal is vowing to “bounce back better than ever.”

