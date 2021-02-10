Advertisement

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Cera McElreath (Branford)

Buccaneers point guard has all-star work ethic
By Chris Pinson
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cera McElreath has had a love for basketball since she was a child.

“My grandpa and my brother really started me into it when I was really young at church, said Branford point guard Cera McElreath. “Then Coach Sykes had me up here when I was in 4th grade playing basketball with the big kids and it was an adrenaline rush. I loved it. I just fell in love with the game and loved it ever since”

She’s been a starter for the Branford girls basketball team since she was in sixth grade year. The senior captain uses her innate leadership to ensure her team succeeds.

“I’ve always been very vocal, I’ve always been someone that the team can look to, said McElreath. “I’ve been somebody that just is really open. It’s just really natural, it’s just something I’ve done in every sport.”

On top of being a standout basketball player, she’s also a key member of the volleyball and softball team.

Cera also paves the way in the classroom. She carries a 3.89 GPA while only taking dual enrollment classes since her sophomore year.

“My mom always told me that ya know that scholarships can come from athletics but the most important thing is your grades. I want the scholarship for my academics just as much as I want it for athletics.”

And she feels the hard work she puts in on and off the court, rubs off on teammates and peers.

“The harder you work the people work around you because they want to be good too. So I feel like throughout the years with our team everyone’s worked just as hard to be better.”“I’m our student government Vice President this year. I’ve been really active with the school ever since I was in 6th grade. I’ve always had something to do with our class.”

She has an extremely busy schedule, but tries to use every second to her advantage.

“Everyone has the same hours in a day. I just kinda use mine to the best of my ability. I try to get up early, go to bed at a good time.”

Carla Suggs has known Cera since she was a kid, and as her basketball coach, has watched her work ethic form the person she is today.

“She’s always been a smart kid that’s applied herself, said Coach Suggs. “She’s very busy she has a job. She plays travel volleyball. And she has to schedule and be able to prioritize and do things like that and it just comes easy to her I think.”

It’s also why Coach Suggs believes Cera will excel at anything she puts her mind to.

“She will be able to transfer things she’s learned from here, said Suggs. “Hard work, team work into whatever field she chooses and I know she’ll be successful. She’s just that kind of kid.”

Cera McElreath has demonstrated success on the court and in the classroom. She is our TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

