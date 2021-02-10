Advertisement

UPDATE: Levy County substitute teacher accused of punching student no longer with district

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County substitute teacher and football assistant coach, who was accused of punching a student, is no longer with the district.

RELATED STORY: Investigators found no physical evidence that a student was struck by Bronson Middle/High football assistant coach

Superintendent Chris Cowart tells TV20 that the investigation into the allegation that Garin Osteen punched Bronson Middle/High School student, Timothy Brooks, is now closed.

Cowart would not share specifics into the investigation.

Brooks and his father filed a complaint against Osteen. According to Brooks, Osteen was filling in for his class as a substitute teacher on Jan. 29. According to the 12-year-old, he was playing with a pencil, and Osteen asked him to stop. The seventh grader said he was grabbed by the collar and punched in the chest.

Cowart added that Osteen was an “at-will” contract employee. He did not indicate if Osteen could be hired again to fill-in as a substitute teacher.

RELATED STORY: Exclusive: Bronson Middle-High School student said he was punched in the chest by an assistant football coach

An investigation led by a Levy County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy found no evidence that a substitute teacher punched the student.

