WATCH: Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady throw Lombardi Trophy over water during boat parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WCJB) - Tom Brady is known for making impressive trows throughout his career, however, he just may have made his most impressive one yet - and it wasn’t even on land.

The Tampa Bay quarterback was celebrating with his teammates the Buccaneers’ recent Super Bowl victory with a boat parade on Wednesday. The Super Bowl MVP was carrying the Lombardi Trophy on his boat during the parade when he wanted to share it with another boat filled with his teammates.

Brady swung the trophy into the air and with an impressive arc, the trophy landed right into the hands of a teammate.

Talk about GOAT status.

