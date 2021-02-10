WATCH: Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady throw Lombardi Trophy over water during boat parade

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WCJB) - Tom Brady is known for making impressive trows throughout his career, however, he just may have made his most impressive one yet - and it wasn’t even on land.

The Tampa Bay quarterback was celebrating with his teammates the Buccaneers’ recent Super Bowl victory with a boat parade on Wednesday. The Super Bowl MVP was carrying the Lombardi Trophy on his boat during the parade when he wanted to share it with another boat filled with his teammates.

Brady swung the trophy into the air and with an impressive arc, the trophy landed right into the hands of a teammate.

Talk about GOAT status.

