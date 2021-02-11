A potential witness to a Lake City fatal double shooting in custody

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager wanted for questioning in connection to a fatal double shooting in Columbia County is now at the Gainesville Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton Hopkins was moved from Columbia County to Gainesville Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Detectives wanted to speak to Hopkins about a shooting that occurred on Feb. 2 that left teenager, Dionne Leslie, dead. Hopkins had an active warrant for an unrelated incident. CCSO did not confirm that they have questioned the 18-year-old about Leslie’s murder - saying the investigation was still ongoing.

Leslie was shot and killed on Feb. 2.. Sgt. Steven Khachigan, Public Information Officer for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, tells TV20 that the 17-year-old is one of two victims in the shooting, however, the second’s victim identity has not been released; his injuries were not life-threatening.

The shooting happened near the intersection of SE Lochlynn Terrace and SE Putnam Street, which is a residential area just a few blocks away from Melrose Park Elementary School.

