Alachua County Pets: Callie, Aphrodite, and Ginny

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Callie is a hound mix who’s about 4 years old. Staff says she’s a shy girl who warms up quickly to new people and she’s a real special treat.

Aphrodite is a 9-year-old girl who really lives up to her name. According to staff, she grew up in a home with plenty of people and other pets so she might just fit in with a busy home.

Ginny is a 5-year-old kitty. She’s also lived with other cats so she has experience sharing the space with others.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. If you want to come to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Up until the 13th, adoption fees are just $14 for cats and dogs as they encourage people to spend their Valentine’s Day covered in fur.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

