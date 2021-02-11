Advertisement

Child’s Place owner arrested after failing to report child abuse, evidence destruction

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Foust was arrested for evidence...
According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Foust was arrested for evidence destruction and failing to report child abuse, abandonment or neglect.(ASO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Child’s Place Daycare owner is behind bars after failing to report child abuse.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Foust was arrested for evidence destruction and failing to report child abuse, abandonment or neglect.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville day care worker arrested for abusing a one-year-old

Foust is the owner of Child’s Place Daycare on 6200 SW Archer Road.

This arrest follows the investigation into Foust’s employee, Sierra Smith. Smith was arrested back in October for child abuse charges, where Smith was seen on video surveillance physically, verbally and emotionally abusing a one-year-old child. She was arrested a second time a few days later for child abuse in a separate incident. The second incident was seen on video, while ASO deputies were investigating the first allegation.

Deputies say Foust failed to notify the Department of Children and Families of the abuse. Foust is a mandated reporter for incidents of abuse and neglect.

RELATED STORY: Child’s Place employee arrested for a second time after video shows her abusing another child

Detectives also believe that Foust altered documents at the business after the investigation into Smith began.

TV20 has reached out to Child’s Place, but they have no comment at this time.

Stay with TV20 as we follow this developing story.

