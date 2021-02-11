DeSantis: Publix to open additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Mondays

VENICE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida is expected to receive more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines every week, which means Publix is now able to add an additional appointment window every Monday at 7 a.m..

This will complement the current schedule of releasing new appointments every Wednesday and Friday mornings.

“They’re going to stagger these appointment windows so that there’s not one mad crush,” DeSantis said at a press conference on Thursday. “So Friday morning window will be for Monday and Tuesday [appointments]. Monday morning’s window will be for Wednesday and Thursday [appointments], and I think that that makes a lot of sense and hopefully a lot of folks will be able to do it, so we’re going to continue to work hard.”

Nearly 600 Publix pharmacies in 41 Florida counties are offering the vaccine, including several in north central Florida.

The process has been frustrating. According to several TV20 viewers, many have struggled to secure an appointment - even when arriving at the site early.

DeSantis hopes with the additional Monday offering, the process will slowly become easier.

“They open up this window and everyone rushes to get on, and then an hour later they have tens of thousands of slots that are taken,” DeSantis said. “And it’s like, if you miss that window, then what? You gotta wait for the next week.”

Florida is expected to receive 325,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to the thousands they will receive from the Federal Pharmacy Program. The supply from the program will not only be sent to Publix pharmacies but also to several hundred Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie stores across Florida.

“Those are doses in addition to the doses we are already getting,” DeSantis said. “Those are doses, tens of thousands of doses direct from [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] that are not a part of the 325,000.”

Publix will open more vaccination appointments on Friday morning.

Appointments are set to open at 7 a.m. on Feb. 11 in several locations across the state.

These appointments can be booked on Publix’s vaccine page. No appointments can be made over the phone or in person.

Shots are available for people older than 65, health care workers who come in contact with the patients, nursing home residents and nursing home staff. These appointments are only open to Florida residents.

Individuals will need to provide proof of residency meeting criteria 1, 2, or 3 below:

Valid Florida driver license issued by Florida State Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).OR

Valid Florida identification card issued by Florida State Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).OR

If a customer cannot present #1 or #2, the customer can prove satisfactory Florida residency by presenting a copy of any two of the following items if they reflect a Florida residential address (Note: A P.O. box or commercial/business address is not sufficient and the second item must be from a different category than the first item):

Category A : a deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet, OR residential rental or lease agreement

Category B : a utility hookup or utility work order dated within 60 days before the date of vaccination

Category C : a utility bill dated within two months of the date of vaccination

Category D : mail from a financial institution, including checking, savings, or investment account statements, dated within two months of the date of vaccination

Category E : mail from a federal, state, county, or municipal government agency, dated within two months of the date of vaccination

Category F: proof of a Florida residential address for the individual’s parent, stepparent, legal guardian, or other person with whom the seasonal resident resides in Florida, PLUS a written statement from the person with whom the seasonal resident resides stating that the seasonal resident does reside with him or her.

