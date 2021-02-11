Advertisement

Driver who plunged off Wisconsin ramp thankful to be alive

He’s hospitalized with a broken back and a broken leg
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A driver who survived when his pickup truck plunged about 70 feet (21 meters) off a slippery interchange exit ramp in Wisconsin said he feels thankful to be alive.

Richard Lee Oliver, in an interview that aired Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” said he was on his way to his mother’s house when his truck hit snow on the shoulder of a Milwaukee-area overpass.

“There was just too much snow on the side of the road that once the tires got into like two foot of snow there’s no controlling a vehicle of any kind,” said Oliver, who was hospitalized with a broken back and a broken leg, among other injuries.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera captured Saturday’s crash in which the pickup can be seen flipping over a barrier wall and plummeting to the interstate below as cars pass by. The truck landed upright on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes of Interstate 94.

Oliver, the father of a 6-month-old, said he is grateful to the two people who came to his aid, including a man who helped him make a phone call.

“He helped me in the bed of my truck and helped me call my mom just in case I wasn’t going to make it,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The idea is to directly provide monthly cash payments to people, with no strings attached or...
Gainesville guaranteed income pilot program in the works
Ricky Walker: A Gainesville man hits girlfriend with car after spat over money at Walmart
GPD: A Gainesville man hits girlfriend with car after spat over money at Walmart
Archer Elementary principal calls for new investigation into claims against her
Archer Elementary principal calls for new investigation into claims against her
Thomas White was charged with felony battery for intentionally striking the woman against her...
Florida Man arrested for punching his girlfriend for changing channel during Super Bowl
Walmart offers COVID Vaccinations Appointments
DEVELOPING: Walmart Pharmacy accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian passes The Framing Gallery, closed due to...
US jobless claims fall slightly to 793,000 with layoffs high
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
At least 5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Duchess of Sussex’s privacy by publishing personal letter...
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Meghan’s privacy
Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
‘Political attack against Florida’: Gov. DeSantis calls possible White House’s domestic travel ban unconstitutional
This photo provided by the Sainte-Catherine Laboure care home communications manager shows...
COVID-defying nun toasts 117th birthday with wine and prayer