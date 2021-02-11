Eastside, Santa Fe survive close semifinals in boys district tourneys

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Eastside Rams improved to 20-1 overall and extended their winning streak to 17 with Wednesday’s 49-40 win over North Marion in the semifinals of the Class 4A-District 5 tournament in Alachua. Jarveil Gainey poured in 15 points to lead the Rams, while Quay Brodus and Omar Brown each scored 11.

In the district title game, Eastside will have a chance to avenge its only loss of the season. Second-seeded Santa Fe got by upset-minded Bradford to each the finals, 48-45, rallying from down four points midway through the fourth quarter. Dontrell Jenkins sank the go-ahead basket with 1:40 left.

In other boys district tournament action, Columbia eliminated GHS in Class 6A-District 2, 71-52. And In Class 6A-District 4, Forest got past Wekiva, 41-37. All finalists in each district move on to play in the regional tournament next week.

