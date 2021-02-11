Gainesville City Commission strikes down “free the nipple” proposal, rest of gender neutral ordinance to be voted on separately

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commissioners struck down part of a gender neutral ordinance Thursday evening that would have allowed women to be topless in public.

The original proposal would have changed all city ordinances from using male and female pronouns to “they/them” pronouns, ultimately allowing female nudity.

Commissioners unanimously voted to split up the issue of nudity standards from the rest of the ordinance.

The proposal was originally put forward by Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos in January.

The Equity and Inclusion commission will review the effects of a gender neutral language change.

In a three-to-three vote, the proposal allowing nudity was voted down.

Mayor Lauren Poe and Commissioners Adrian Hayes-Santos, Reina Saco voted for the order.

Commissioners Gail Johnson, Harvey Ward, and Gigi Simmons voted against.

Commissioner David Arreola wasn’t at the meeting.

