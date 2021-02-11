Advertisement

Gainesville City Commission strikes down “free the nipple” proposal, rest of gender neutral ordinance to be voted on separately

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commissioners struck down part of a gender neutral ordinance Thursday evening that would have allowed women to be topless in public.

The original proposal would have changed all city ordinances from using male and female pronouns to “they/them” pronouns, ultimately allowing female nudity.

Commissioners unanimously voted to split up the issue of nudity standards from the rest of the ordinance.

Related story: Gainesville City Commissioner Hayes-Santos weighs in on ‘Gender Neutral’ proposal

The proposal was originally put forward by Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos in January.

Related story: Gainesville commissioners react to new gender-neutral ordinance proposal

The Equity and Inclusion commission will review the effects of a gender neutral language change.

In a three-to-three vote, the proposal allowing nudity was voted down.

Mayor Lauren Poe and Commissioners Adrian Hayes-Santos, Reina Saco voted for the order.

Commissioners Gail Johnson, Harvey Ward, and Gigi Simmons voted against.

Commissioner David Arreola wasn’t at the meeting.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Foust was arrested for evidence...
‘A Child’s Place’ owner arrested after failing to report child abuse, evidence destruction
Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
‘Political attack against Florida’: Gov. DeSantis calls possible White House’s domestic travel ban unconstitutional
The idea is to directly provide monthly cash payments to people, with no strings attached or...
Gainesville guaranteed income pilot program in the works
Thomas White was charged with felony battery for intentionally striking the woman against her...
Florida Man arrested for punching his girlfriend for changing channel during Super Bowl
Ricky Walker: A Gainesville man hits girlfriend with car after spat over money at Walmart
GPD: A Gainesville man hits girlfriend with car after spat over money at Walmart

Latest News

Black History Month Special Report: Compassionate Outreach Ministries
Black History Month Special Report: Compassionate Outreach Ministries
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners has launched its own podcast, called Marion...
New podcast shows what it means to be a Marion County commissioner, employee
Tayari Appiah in Zoom court
Decision delayed for case against Gainesville over not qualifying potential candidate
Pensacola man arrested after soliciting 15-year old girl from Starke