Gainesville man who posed as a child online for nude images is arrested

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is accused of posing as a child online to trick children into sending him nude images.

34-year-old Joshua Bryan is facing ten counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say a Cyber Tip linked Bryan to an account sharing images of children.

Detectives searched his electronic devices and found deleted messages and images revealing how hid his identity while soliciting images from children.

Bryan is being held at the Alachua County Jail. No bond is set.

GPD MAKES CHILD EXPLOITATION ARREST On Wednesday, February 3, 2021, the Gainesville Police Department Internet Crimes...

Posted by Gainesville Police Department on Wednesday, 10 February 2021

