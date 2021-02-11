Gainesville man who posed as a child online for nude images is arrested

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is accused of posing as a child online to trick children into sending him nude images.

34-year-old Joshua Bryan is facing ten counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say a Cyber Tip linked Bryan to an account sharing images of children.

Detectives searched his electronic devices and found deleted messages and images revealing how hid his identity while soliciting images from children.

Bryan is being held at the Alachua County Jail. No bond is set.

