Gator volleyball team sweeps LSU in return home

Florida completes sweep to reach 9-2 overall
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Playing at the O’Connell Center for the first time since Nov. 21, the No. 9 Florida volleyball team swept LSU 27-25, 25-15, 28-26 on Wednesday night to reach 9-2 overall. Florida had its previous weekend home series against Missouri postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test.

T’ara Ceasar led the Gators with 14 kills, while Holly Carlton chipped in ten and Lauren Forte finished with eight. Forte is new to the Gators in the spring semester after transferring to Florida from Cal.

Florida hit at a .291 percentage for the match and held LSU to .113. The teams play a rematch on Thursday at 6 p.m. Florida will be looking to join Kentucky as the only two SEC schools with ten wins.

