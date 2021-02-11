Judge strikes down City of Ocala’s open lodging ordinance

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala’s open lodging ordinance has been struck down by a federal court.

In 2019, the ACLU filed suit against the city on behalf of three people who claimed the ordinance was an effort to drive out homeless people.

In a 17-page ruling, Middle District Judge James Moody determined the ordinance punishes people based on their status as “homeless.”

In addition, he found that trespass warnings issued in parks violate due process.

