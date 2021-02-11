Lincoln Middle School student wins Spelling Bee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lincoln Middle School student is celebrating her victory in this year’s Alachua County Public Schools Spelling Bee.

6th grader Neha Gupte won by correctly spelling the word “Brigadoon.”

Due to the pandemic, the competition was held virtually through Zoom.

Gupte will now go on the represent Alachua County in Jacksonville for the Regional Spelling Bee.

