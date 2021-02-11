Advertisement

Melrose community saves elementary school from closure

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - The community in Melrose has saved their elementary school from being closed.

At a Putnam County School Board workshop on Wednesday a revised plan was presented to keep open Melrose Elementary as the district begins a 10 year plan to revamp its schools.

Initially the school was set to close as a new facility was built.

The community raised more than $25,000 to keep the school open.

Now the district will leave the school open until construction begins. Then students will be moved to portables until work is complete.

