New podcast shows what it means to be a Marion County commissioner, employee

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Board of County Commissioners has launched its own podcast, called Marion Minute.

It’s a forum for county officials and employees to speak about themselves, their roles, and issues within the county.

Alex AuBuchon is the Public Information Officer for the Marion County Board of County Commissioners, but he’s also the host, producer and editor of the new podcast.

“What we’re hoping to do with Marion Minute is to make Marion County and the people that run Marion County government more approachable, more humanized, and more relatable,” AuBuchon said.

AuBuchon has a background in radio journalism and was presented with the idea of starting the podcast, “I immediately said yes, let’s do that, that is a fantastic idea,” he said.

The podcast is posted online every Wednesday at noon.

So far, AuBuchon has interviewed four out of the five county commissioners and the county administrator.

“I hope that residents will be able to learn something the they didn’t know before, like what does a County Commissioner do? It’s not just the bi-weekly meetings that you’ll see at the commission auditorium here, how do you put together the agenda? And the agenda review for those meetings. How does business get done in the county?” AuBuchon said.

So whether you’re on your way to work, or picking up the kids from school or perusing the aisles of the grocery store, each week offers an opportunity to learn something new about the place where we live, work and play.

