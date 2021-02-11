No decision yet on case against Gainesville over not qualifying candidate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The case against the City of Gainesville for allegedly blocking Tayari Appiah from qualifying for office ran too long for the judge to make a decision.

Circuit Judge Monica Brasington presided over the trial that was filed on Feb. 3.

Appiah is represented by Attorney Raemi Eagle-Glenn, who once ran for county commission herself.

She’s calling for the 2021 City of Gainesville election to stop and to rule parts of the current emergency order as unconstitutional.

“Even Monday morning on Feb. 1, my first conversation that morning was with the city attorney saying, ‘is there anything we can do’,” said Eagle-Glenn. “Can he please come in to qualify? He didn’t have his paper work because he didn’t have access to those papers in City Hall on Friday.”

Appiah says on the last day of qualifying, Jan. 29, he was blocked from entering at 9:30 a.m.by a security guard.

Appiah told TV20 he arrived at City Hall on Friday morning to retrieve his candidate packet and to put his name on the ballot for the Gainesville City Commission at large seat. He was met by a security guard, who denied him access and told him the deadline was at 5 p.m., instead of noon. He returned around 1 p.m. to have a different security guard tell him he missed the deadline.

Appiah sought to run against Commissioner Gail Johnson in the at large race on Mar. 16.

