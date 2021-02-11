Advertisement

Pensacola man arrested after soliciting 15-year old girl from Starke

(KWTX)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a runaway teen from Starke ended in the arrest of a 23-year old Pensacola resident.

Wednesday, a 15-year-old girl was reported missing after she failed to show up to school. Detectives determined the teen left the area with 23-year old Adam Nelson.

Later that day, Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate the teen near Nelson’s home. Nelson is charged with traveling to meet a child after using a computer to lure, soliciting a child to commit lewd acts, and interference in child custody.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville man who posed as a child online for nude images is arrested

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Foust was arrested for evidence...
‘A Child’s Place’ owner arrested after failing to report child abuse, evidence destruction
Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
‘Political attack against Florida’: Gov. DeSantis calls possible White House’s domestic travel ban unconstitutional
The idea is to directly provide monthly cash payments to people, with no strings attached or...
Gainesville guaranteed income pilot program in the works
Thomas White was charged with felony battery for intentionally striking the woman against her...
Florida Man arrested for punching his girlfriend for changing channel during Super Bowl
Ricky Walker: A Gainesville man hits girlfriend with car after spat over money at Walmart
GPD: A Gainesville man hits girlfriend with car after spat over money at Walmart

Latest News

The original proposal would have changed all city ordinances from using male and female...
Gainesville City Commission strikes down “free the nipple” proposal, rest of gender neutral ordinance to be voted on separately
Black History Month Special Report: Compassionate Outreach Ministries
Black History Month Special Report: Compassionate Outreach Ministries
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners has launched its own podcast, called Marion...
New podcast shows what it means to be a Marion County commissioner, employee
Tayari Appiah in Zoom court
Decision delayed for case against Gainesville over not qualifying potential candidate