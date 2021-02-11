Postponed: Gators basketball sees third game in a row postponed due to COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s game against Texas A&M is now postponed.

According to the University of Florida, the game scheduled in Gainesville on Feb. 13 will not be played " due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

Florida has seen three of its last three games postponed due to COVID-19. Florida’s matchups against both LSU and Tennessee were postponed due to an outbreak within the Gators program.

