Postponed: Gators basketball sees third game in a row postponed due to COVID-19

South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard dives over Florida guard Tyree Appleby for the ball...
South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard dives over Florida guard Tyree Appleby for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)(Matt Stamey | AP)
By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s game against Texas A&M is now postponed.

According to the University of Florida, the game scheduled in Gainesville on Feb. 13 will not be played " due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

Florida has seen three of its last three games postponed due to COVID-19. Florida’s matchups against both LSU and Tennessee were postponed due to an outbreak within the Gators program.

