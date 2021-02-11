Advertisement

Rep. Tom Emmer gets stuck upside down during virtual committee meeting

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rep. Tom Emmer was caught in a humorous technical glitch.

The Minnesota Republican’s face was stuck upside down on his monitor during a House Financial Services meeting.

When someone told him about his awkward positioning, Emmer said he didn’t know how to fix it.

Colleagues took friendly swipes at Emmer while the error was being addressed.

Rep. Maxine Waters went so far as to ask him if he was okay.

Emmer did manage to right his image eventually.

A similar glitch happened to a Texas attorney during a virtual court hearing.

He was unable to change his image from being a talking cat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archer Elementary’s principal remains on administrative leave as the Superintendent considers...
Archer Elementary principal on leave due to ACPS investigation
Thomas White was charged with felony battery for intentionally striking the woman against her...
Florida Man arrested for punching his girlfriend for changing channel during Super Bowl
Walmart offers COVID Vaccinations Appointments
DEVELOPING: Walmart Pharmacy accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine
Bar owners could soon be facing another major financial hit as a possible new emergency order...
New possible order could mean you must be seated to be served, Gainesville bar owners say it will lead to permanent closure
Gov. Ron DeSantis says Publix vaccination program is expanding
Several NCFL Walmart, Winn Dixie and Publix locations will offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments, including Alachua County

Latest News

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Police beg for help, senators flee in Trump trial video
In this combination photo, Charisma Carpenter, from left, attends the 6th annual Thirst Gala on...
Film, TV maker Joss Whedon faces ‘Buffy’ actor abuse claims
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after...
Brady-Brate trophy pass wows Bucs’ Super Bowl boat parade
Rep. Tom Emmer gets stuck upside down during a virtual meeting
Rep. Tom Emmer gets stuck upside down during a virtual meeting