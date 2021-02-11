Save the Date: Gators football announces the date for Homecoming game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Circle your calendars.

Florida Gators football announced that its annual Homecoming Game will take place on Oct. 9, when Dan Mullen’s side take on Vanderbilt.

The Gators own a 69-26-2 record in Homecoming games all-time, including a 27-5 mark since 1989. In last season’s game, UF beat South Carolina 38-24.

Florida will announce more details about Homecoming Weekend and the events surrounding it at a later time.

