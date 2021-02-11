Advertisement

Save the Date: Gators football announces the date for Homecoming game

Florida coach Dan Mullen, center, watches play against Oklahoma during the first half of the...
Florida coach Dan Mullen, center, watches play against Oklahoma during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Circle your calendars.

Florida Gators football announced that its annual Homecoming Game will take place on Oct. 9, when Dan Mullen’s side take on Vanderbilt.

The Gators own a 69-26-2 record in Homecoming games all-time, including a 27-5 mark since 1989. In last season’s game, UF beat South Carolina 38-24.

Florida will announce more details about Homecoming Weekend and the events surrounding it at a later time.

