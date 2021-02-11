Soil collected for lynching and murder victims in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Soil was gathered around Gainesville on Thursday to honor victims of lynching. The first site was at Haisley Lynch Park at 424 S Main St. The park was the site of a tree that was used for lynching. Three known physical sites of historical murders of Black people in Gainesville were included along with three symbolic sites in the soil gathering.

Known Sites

The corner of NE 6th Street and NE 5th Avenue where Tony Champion was lynched in February of 1891and Andrew Ford was lynched in August of that year.

County property at West University Avenue and SW 2nd Street where Lester Watts was shot in 1942.

Wisteria Downs Apartments, 405 SE 2nd Ave. was the site of the old jail where a black man was burned alive in 1874.

Symbolic Sites

Haisley Lynch Park at 424 S Main St.

Evergreen Cemetary, 401 SE 21st Ave.

Mt. Pleasant Cemetary, 2837 NW 13th St.

Gainesville City Commissioner Gigi Simmons attended the first site of the event, Haisley Lynch Park, which was in her district. Former Alachua County Commissioner Robert Hutchinson helped dig the soil at several of the sites. He said it was his duty to help in a small way for all of the cruelty led by former White county and city leaders for the past hundreds of years.

Evelyn Foxx, who is the Gainesville Chairperson for the Alachua County Remembrance Committee said she and her committee got the idea when she visited the Justice Initiative Lynching Memorial. She felt emotional but proud about the work that was being done.

“I’m very overwhelmed. I’m kind of sad, but I have to remember that we have to have truth and reconciliation. So, I’m feeling very grateful for that,” Foxx said.

The jarring ceremony for the soil collected, much like the one held in Newberry on Feb. 5, will be held on Feb. 20 at the Alachua County Administration Building. That event will be open to the public.

