University of Florida dedicates new film collection in honor of late Dr. Hilliard-Nunn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is dedicating a collection of black film and film literature to the late Dr. Patricia Hilliard-Nunn.

She was an educator and activist, who worked as a UF adjunct associate professor teaching African American studies.

Starting this Friday the works will be on display on the 2nd floor of Library West, and will be available for checkout.

