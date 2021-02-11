Update: Archer Elementary Principal accused of creating a ‘hostile work environment’, ‘fostering unethical practices’

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The investigation into the allegations against Archer Elementary’s principal is now complete.

Stella Arduser was placed on administrative paid leave on Dec. 8. The investigation was completed earlier this week, however, the investigation was only made public on Thursday (full report attached below).

According to the ACPS investigative report, Arduser “created a hostile work environment, exhibited retaliation, showed favoritism among staff, and fostered unethical practices.”

ACPS Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, Kevin Purvis, was presented with allegations made by Kelly Klaassen, a former Database Clerk at Archer Elementary.

Arduser is accused of harassing and deeming staff, playing favorites, and for some payroll discrepancies related to overtime for two employees.

Arduser retained Bryan Boukari as her counsel. Arduser, through Boukari, says none of these allegations happened.

The report includes multiple witnesses statements, including the janitor, who is one of the two employees that had some discrepancies with their overtime. A few statements detail moments where Arduser made teachers cry.

The Investigations Review Committee met on Jan. 19 and found that there is probable cause for disciplinary action against Arduser. The investigators recommend firing and the Superintendent is taking that into consideration.

