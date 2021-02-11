Advertisement

Update: Archer Elementary Principal accused of creating a ‘hostile work environment’, ‘fostering unethical practices’

Archer Elementary Principal is accused of creating a ‘hostile work environment’, ‘fostering...
Archer Elementary Principal is accused of creating a ‘hostile work environment’, ‘fostering unethical practices’(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The investigation into the allegations against Archer Elementary’s principal is now complete.

Stella Arduser was placed on administrative paid leave on Dec. 8. The investigation was completed earlier this week, however, the investigation was only made public on Thursday (full report attached below).

RELATED STORY: Archer Elementary principal on leave due to ACPS investigation

According to the ACPS investigative report, Arduser “created a hostile work environment, exhibited retaliation, showed favoritism among staff, and fostered unethical practices.”

ACPS Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, Kevin Purvis, was presented with allegations made by Kelly Klaassen, a former Database Clerk at Archer Elementary.

Arduser is accused of harassing and deeming staff, playing favorites, and for some payroll discrepancies related to overtime for two employees.

Arduser retained Bryan Boukari as her counsel. Arduser, through Boukari, says none of these allegations happened.

The report includes multiple witnesses statements, including the janitor, who is one of the two employees that had some discrepancies with their overtime. A few statements detail moments where Arduser made teachers cry.

RELATED STORY: UPDATE: Levy County substitute teacher accused of punching student no longer with district

The Investigations Review Committee met on Jan. 19 and found that there is probable cause for disciplinary action against Arduser. The investigators recommend firing and the Superintendent is taking that into consideration.

Here is the full report:

Arduser Investigative Report (Redacted) by Jacqueline Franciulli on Scribd

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Foust was arrested for evidence...
Child’s Place owner arrested after failing to report child abuse, evidence destruction
Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
‘Political attack against Florida’: Gov. DeSantis calls possible White House’s domestic travel ban unconstitutional
The idea is to directly provide monthly cash payments to people, with no strings attached or...
Gainesville guaranteed income pilot program in the works
Thomas White was charged with felony battery for intentionally striking the woman against her...
Florida Man arrested for punching his girlfriend for changing channel during Super Bowl
Ricky Walker: A Gainesville man hits girlfriend with car after spat over money at Walmart
GPD: A Gainesville man hits girlfriend with car after spat over money at Walmart

Latest News

Since early on in the pandemic Florida officials have expressed concern about how lockdowns,...
Provisional Data Suggests Florida Suicide Deaths Fell in 2020
Tayari Appiah is being represented by the law firm Raemi Eagle-Glenn after he was barred from...
No decision yet on case against Gainesville over not qualifying candidate
Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
‘Political attack against Florida’: Gov. DeSantis calls possible White House’s domestic travel ban unconstitutional
Alachua County Pets: Callie, Aphrodite, and Ginny
Alachua County Pets: Callie, Aphrodite, and Ginny