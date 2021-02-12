Advertisement

23-year-old arrested on multiple charges after runaway teen was found in Starke

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a runaway teen from Starke ended in the arrest of a 23-year-old Pensacola resident.

On Wednesday, a 15-year-old girl was reported missing after she failed to show up to school.

Detectives determined the teen left the area with 23-year-old Adam Nelson.

Later that day, Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to find the teen near Nelson’s home.

Nelson is charged with traveling to meet a child after using a computer to lure, soliciting a child to commit lewd acts, and interference in child custody.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

