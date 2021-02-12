A man arrested for trying to run over his girlfriend and another man near University of Florida’s campus

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after trying to run over his girlfriend and another man with his car.

Jeffrey Netgate was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon after running over his girlfriend and another man on a scooter near the University of Florida campus.

According to the UFPD’s arrest report, the 25-year-old was waiting for his girlfriend outside the Alpha Delta Pi sorority house on Thursday, when officers say Netgate, who was parked “discreetly” in front of the house, saw her jump on the back of a scooter with another man. After seeing this Netgate accelerated and ran into the scooter.

Netgate “used this vehicle as a deadly weapon, intentionally running into” the victims” at “a significant speed of what appears to be over 20 mph,” said the UFPD officer in the report. After reviewing video footage, “the collision from the car driving into the scooter appears to be intense enough to cause great bodily harm or death,” the officer added.

The report states that after the collision to the scooter, the two men started fighting. The female victim tried to stop the fight, however, Netgate shoved her down to the floor and then took her phone away from her. UFPD says Netgate “deprived” the victim from calling 911.

Netgate admitted to driving his vehicle into the scooter, stating he was “feeling anger and anxiety.”

Police say Netgate appeared to be in a relationship for the last five months.

