Department of Health in Marion County joins Florida statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration website

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Department of Health in Marion County has joined the statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration website.

Anyone interested to signing up for the vaccine in Marion County will need to register through the state at myvaccine.fl.gov.

According to the DOH in Marion County, they will continue to honor appointment requests through their original online sign-up form, but all future appointments will be made through the state website or phone number at 866-201-6768.

The new system is a running list. It will take a bit of time between when someone registers to the time they receive an appointment, since you are placing yourself in a queue to be called. The department is still working through the list of individuals who signed up in the older system.

The Department of Health in Alachua County has opted out of using the statewide system, however, the Department of Healths in Levy and Gilchrist counties are expected to join the system as well, however, they have yet to join as of Friday afternoon.

Florida residents that are 65 and older, healthcare personnel, any resident or staff members of long-term care facilities and individuals that are deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 - the site does not clarify who is deemed “vulnerable,” however.

Anyone who is not eligible at this time, the site allows you to sign up for email updates.

