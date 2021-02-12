Advertisement

Deputies: Florida Man proposes using rings stolen from other lover

Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies said Thursday they have issued an arrest warrant for Joseph...
Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies said Thursday they have issued an arrest warrant for Joseph Davis, 48, who had not been found as of Friday.(WCJB)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man stole an engagement ring and wedding bands from a girlfriend and used them to propose to another girlfriend, according to authorities.

RELATED STORY: A man arrested for trying to run over his girlfriend and another man near University of Florida’s campus

Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies said Thursday they have issued an arrest warrant for Joseph Davis, 48, who had not been found as of Friday.

Their investigation started earlier this year when a woman from Orange City, Florida, told detectives she had discovered her boyfriend was actually engaged to someone else. When she looked up the fiancée’s Facebook page, she noticed a photo of her wearing a wedding band and engagement ring that was identical to her own from a prior marriage, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

When the Orange City woman checked her jewelry box, she found her rings were missing, as were several other pieces of jewelry, including a diamond ring that belonged to her grandmother. The total value of the stolen property was about $6,270, according to the sheriff’s office.

Orange City is located halfway between Orlando and Daytona Beach.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

The Orange City woman reached out to the fiancee, who returned some of the items, and they both called it off with Davis, who also went by the names “Joe Brown” and “Marcus Brown,” the sheriff’s office said.

The fiancee, who lives in Orlando, told detectives she had been duped too.

Davis once took the fiancee to a house that actually belonged to the Orange City woman, while she was at work, and claimed it was his. He then asked the fiancee to move in with him, but he then disappeared. By that time, the fiancee discovered her laptop computer and jewelry were missing, the sheriff’s office said.

Even though they did not have his real name, the jilted women remembered he had a relative in North Carolina and detectives were able to track down the relative who identified Davis, according to the sheriff’s office.

RELATED STORY: GPD: A Gainesville man hits girlfriend with car after spat over money at Walmart

Davis has an active arrest warrant for a hit-and-run crash with injuries in Oregon, and previously has been arrested for possession of fictitious ID, filing a false police report, domestic assault and possession of cocaine with intent to sell, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the jail where Davis previously was booked noted he had a tattoo on his left arm that said, “Only God can judge me.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
‘Political attack against Florida’: Gov. DeSantis calls possible White House’s domestic travel ban unconstitutional
According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Foust was arrested for evidence...
‘A Child’s Place’ owner arrested after failing to report child abuse, evidence destruction
The original proposal would have changed all city ordinances from using male and female...
Gainesville City Commission strikes down “free the nipple” proposal, rest of gender neutral ordinance to be voted on separately
Archer Elementary Principal is accused of creating a ‘hostile work environment’, ‘fostering...
Update: Archer Elementary Principal accused of creating a ‘hostile work environment’, ‘fostering unethical practices’
Judge strikes down City of Ocala’s open lodging ordinance
Judge strikes down City of Ocala’s open lodging ordinance

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm...
Florida bondsman arrested on charges of being in Capitol
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
A man arrested for trying to run over his girlfriend and another man near University of...
A man arrested for trying to run over his girlfriend and another man near University of Florida’s campus
Jeffrey Netgate was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon after running over...
A man arrested for trying to run over his girlfriend and another man near University of Florida’s campus