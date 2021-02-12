DEVELOPING: Lake City casino robbed
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office are on the scene of an armed robbery at a Lake City casino.
According the deputies, the robbery occurred at the Royal Dragon Casino on East Duval St. in Lake City.
RELATED STORY: A man arrested for trying to run over his girlfriend and another man near University of Florida’s campus
CCSO tells TV20 that the suspect was armed with a black hand gun and was able to steal a safe they believe contained cash inside.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
This comes just a few weeks after one man was shot by a security guard after he opened fire inside the Q-Time 777 Casino on East Duval St.
This is a developing story and TV20 will continue to provide updates.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.