DEVELOPING: Lake City casino robbed

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office are on the scene of an armed robbery at a Lake City casino.

According the deputies, the robbery occurred at the Royal Dragon Casino on East Duval St. in Lake City.

CCSO tells TV20 that the suspect was armed with a black hand gun and was able to steal a safe they believe contained cash inside.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

This comes just a few weeks after one man was shot by a security guard after he opened fire inside the Q-Time 777 Casino on East Duval St.

This is a developing story and TV20 will continue to provide updates.

