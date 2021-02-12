EXCLUSIVE: Young boy’s mother said her son was abused at ‘A Child’s Place’; “They don’t need to have any more children in their care”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After moving to Gainesville, Diamund Williams was looking for child care facilities for her then 2-year-old son. She discovered ‘A Child’s Place.’

“We walked around we did a tour, everything looked normal. That ended up being the day care I chose.”

It was also easy to access because it was near the family’s home. Her son started in 2019, and that is when the troubles began.

“They had a high turnover rate with the teachers. The one consistent teacher that I know was there, which is one of the teachers that he said had put their hands on him was there from the beginning from when he started.”

Williams said statements from her young son concerned her.

“He was very vocal, and he was just very repetitive on saying that ‘Mommy, you know so and so pinched me. They pinched me. They pinched me.’”

The allegations became consistent toward the end of his time at the child care center in 2020. That alerted this attentive mother.

“It was just repetitive of him getting hurt, and nobody was following up on it.”

Williams even witnessed multiple marks on her son’s body when she picked him up.

“Some stuff it would be just bruises up and down his shin. Another one was a knot on his head. I remember asking, okay, like what is going on. At that time, he was also in Pull-Ups, so I would see like either they didn’t wipe him properly or just other things there that would kind of stand out.”

After seeing these marks, Williams sent an email to the owner stating, “Yesterday I called after hours and spoke to someone about a knot on the side of Ryan’s head. This is not the first time he’s come home with an injury from school.” She continued by stating, “I just want to make sure he is safe, and I do not want to worry about him being harmed while I’m at work.” She said she never received a response to her email.

Four months ago, 21-year-old Sierra Smith was arrested twice on child abuse claims. The owner of the facility Amanda Foust was then arrested for failing to notify DCF about the abuse involving Smith.

“They don’t need to be in business. They don’t need to have any more children in their care.”

Her son has not been at the day care since the start of the pandemic, and over the summer, she unenrolled him. He is now at a new child care facility, and Williams said he has not made these claims at his new child care facility. She tells us she is speaking with authorities.

