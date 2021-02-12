Advertisement

FBI: Capitol rioter dubbed ‘Doobie Smoker’ arrested

This booking photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Eduardo Nicolas Alvear...
This booking photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez. Authorities say Gonzalez is seen wearing American flag pants and allegedly smoking marijuana during the U.S. Capitol riot was arrested in Virginia. Gonzalez is scheduled for a remote hearing Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. He faces several charges related to his alleged participation at the insurrection on Jan. 6.(Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a California man seen wearing American flag pants and allegedly smoking marijuana during the U.S. Capitol riot was arrested in Virginia.

Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez is scheduled for a remote hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk.

He faces several charges related to his alleged participation at the insurrection on Jan. 6.

A criminal complaint says Gonzalez is seen on camera lighting a joint while inside the Capitol’s rotunda. The complaint also says Gonzalez live streamed a video where he discussed going to the Capitol to “take our country back.”

It’s unclear whether Gonzalez has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

