FDOT has finished improvements to University Avenue
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has finished improvements to University Avenue following the deaths of two UF student-pedestrians.
The department adjusted signal timing between Northwest 15th Street and 22nd Street to increase the frequency that drivers have to stop.
This is aimed at slowing down traffic.
Temporary speed humps will be installed to the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium entrance at Northwest 19th Street.
By this summer the department will reduce the speed limit on university avenue to 25 miles per hour.
